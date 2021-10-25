Report: Firearm That Killed Halyna Hutchins Was Used for Target Practice Earlier That Day

While investigations continue into the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last Thursday, astonishing new reports seem to surface with each passing day. One such report (via TheWrap) suggests the same gun that killed Hutchins had been used earlier in the day by crew members as they went “plinking,” the practice of taking up target practice with beer cans.

According to the new report, the crew members then returned to set and the fatal shooting took place “just a few hours later.” Asked to comment on the latest developments, producers re-issued the same statement they previously did after the accident.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The safety of our cast and crew is the top priority of Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company. Though we were not made aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is shut down. We will continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and offer mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time,” the statement reads.

In legal documents obtained by TheWrap over the weekend, Alec Baldwin — star and producer of Rust, the movie filming at the time —was rehearsing a scene in which the camera was looking right up the gun’s barrel. Prior to the shooting, said documents suggest first AD David Halls “confirmed it was a ‘cold gun.’” In movie talk, that’s confirmation the gun didn’t contain any live ammo.

The day after the shooting, Baldwin released his own statement through his representatives.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin said in a statement. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Rust helmer Joel Souza was also injured in the incident but has since been released from the hospital.