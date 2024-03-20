Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's Vampire Movie Gets Release Date

The first non-franchise film from director Ryan Coogler in more than a decade officially has a release date. Coogler, director of Creed and both Black Panther films, is set up at Warner Bros. for another film with longtime friend and collaborator Michael B. Jordan. News of the next collaboration between the two arrived earlier this year, with WB winning a heated bidding war back in February. This week, the studio set a release date for the unnamed picture, confirming it will arrive in IMAX theaters in 2025.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Tuesday that the "Untitled Ryan Coogler Event Film" starring Michael B. Jordan would be hitting theaters on March 7, 2025. That puts it on the same weekend that WB and New Line's Dune: Part II was released this year, which has been a smash hit at the box office.

The announcement also confirms that Coogler will be serving as both writer and director of the film. He will be producing alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Two-time Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, who has scored all four of Coogler's previous films, will executive produce the new movie alongside Rebecca Cho and Will Greenfield.

While little is known about the new movie there have been some vague plot details floating around. We do know that it will include vampires and is set to film in New Orleans. Some reports have suggested that it will be set in the Jim Crow-era South. A production start has been reported for April, which gives the film just under a year to get across the finish line.

This will be Coogler's fifth feature film, all of which have also involved both Jordan and Göransson. Jordan starred in 2013's Fruitvale Station, 2015's Creed, and 2018's Black Panther. He returned for a small role in 2021's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, keeping their consecutive collaboration streak alive. Göransson composed the music for all four of those films, winning his first Oscar for his work on Black Panther. He recently took home his second Academy Award for scoring Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which also won Best Picture.

At this time, there are no other cast or crew announcements regarding Coogler's vampire film. That said, if production is indeed beginning in April, there will likely be a lot of news in the very near future.