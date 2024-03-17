Dune: Part Two Reaches Major Box Office Milestone

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two has just crossed a major box office milestone. This weekend, the film brought in $51.2 million at the international box office, bringing it's overall international box office through Sunday to $289.4 million and its worldwide running total to just shy of $500 million at $494.7 million. It's that number, the $494.7 million that puts Dune: Part Two ahead of 2021's Dune worldwide box office.

This is the second week in a row that Dune: Part Two has eclipsed Dune. Last week, Dune: Part Two went past the $108 million domestic gross of the first movie in just seven day sin theaters, though admittedly 2021's Dune had a particular challenge in that it's release came during the COVID-19 era and received a day and date release on HBO Max.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Beat Dune: Part Two at the Box Office

For the second straight weekend, Kung Fu Panda 4 beat Dune: Part Two at the box office. The animated film is headed towards a second-weekend gross of $31.5 million while Dune: Part Two will earn $29 million in its third weekend. New release Arthur the King come sin third this weekend with $8 million while Imaginary and Cabrini fill out the rest of the top five. You can check out the weekend's Top 10 here.

What is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The cast of Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet , Zendaya , Rebecca Ferguson , Josh Brolin , Austin Butler , Florence Pugh , Dave Bautista , Christopher Walken , Stephen McKinley Henderson , and Léa Seydoux , with Stellan Skarsgård , Charlotte Rampling , and Javier Bardem . Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert 's iconic novel.

Will There Be a Dune 3?

Legendary's Josh Grode hinted earlier this month the franchise is extending to at least a third film, in addition to a television spinoff being produced for Warner Brothers' Max.

"I think this is a movie where you know the word of mouth is going to carry it," Grode told CNBC. "It is a stupendous piece of filmmaking. There's no other way to say it. I've just about run out of adjectives."

He added, "We have to have all creative stakeholders aligned and support the vision. I think everybody is very excited and really enjoying this moment and if Denis [Villeneuve] gets the script right and he feels that he can deliver another experience on par with what we've just completed then I don't see why not."

Dune: Part Two is in theaters now.

Have you seen Dune: Part Two? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!