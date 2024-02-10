Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan Vampire Movie Lands at Warner Bros.

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler's vampire movie has landed at Warner Bros. According to The Hollywood Reporter the film, which does not yet have a title and details about the project are few, has been acquired by Warner Bros. after three weeks of what was described as "intense interest" from movie studios, including Universal. The project was one of a handful of major projects that were shopped out to studios and streamers in recent weeks. Some of those other projects include Danny Boule and Alex Garland's 28 Years Later which landed at Sony and Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag which was picked up by Focus Features.

Currently, very little is known about Coogler and Jordan's project. Reports have indicated that the film will be a period thriller, with some suggesting it could be set in the Jim Crow-era South and will involve the undead and/or vampires. There have also been reports of the film having anime influences, something not unexpected given that Jordan is known to be an anime fan. Sources indicate that the film is looking at an April production start in New Orleans.

The project will mark the latest collaboration between Coogler and Jordan. The two have previously worked together on a variety of other projects, including Creed, Fruitvale Station, and Black Panther. As for this film, Coogler is set to produce the film alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian through Proximity Media. Rebecca Cho will executive produce for the company. The film is said to be based on an original script by Coogler.

Michael B. Jordan Set to Star in I Am Legend Sequel

In addition to this new, unnamed film, Jordan is said to be starring in a new sequel to I Am Legend. The project was announced back in 2022 with both Jordan and I Am Legend star Will Smith set to star in the follow up to the 2007 film. In December 2023, Smith offered an update on the film, which is still in the development stage.

"I am having a call tomorrow with Michael B. Jordan about ['I Am Legend']," Smith explained to the crowd. "You have to be a real 'I Am Legend' buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version. I can't tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in."

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts about Coogler and Jordan's secret new movie in the comment section.