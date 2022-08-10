One of Ryan Gosling's Best Movies Is Now Streaming on Netflix
Movie fans everywhere are anxiously awaiting Ryan Gosling's turn as beloved boyfriend doll Ken in next year's Barbie, where he and star Margot Robbie have already been making headlines with the film's first photos. We've still got a whole year before Barbie hits theaters, but Netflix has you covered as a Gosling streaming hub until then. The actor recently starred opposite Chris Evans in The Gray Man, an action blockbuster that has just become one of Netflix's biggest original films of all time. On the heels of that debut, one of Gosling's best movies was also added to the Netflix streaming roster.
The film in question is 2016's The Nice Guys, from writer and director Shane Black. The Nice Guys stars Gosling and Russell Crowe as two private eyes working in Los Angeles in the 1970s. Despite the fact that their personalities do nothing but clash, the two detectives are forced to work together after getting caught up in a surprising murder case.
The Nice Guys was added to Netflix this week, giving subscribers a chance to watch Gosling at his very best. Most of the new arrivals in August, however, arrived at the very beginning of the month. Here's the full list of movies and shows that were added to Netflix to kick off the month of August:
