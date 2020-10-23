Ryan Reynolds Jokes He Moved Emilia Clarke's Birthday, Because It Was Feeling A Little Crowded For Him

✖

It's Ryan Reynolds' birthday today, and fans are always eager to help the Deadpool star celebrate, though there is one change he decided to make to the day's festivities. Reynolds is celebrating his birthday today, but he's not the only one with a birthday today, as Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is also celebrating. That just wouldn't do for Reynolds, so he took to Twitter to inform everyone that he made the difficult decision to move her birthday to clear up some space for...well, him. Reynolds wrote "So sorry. I moved her birthday this year. It was feeling a little crowded for me." She hasn't responded yet, but we're hoping she eventually does.

You knew Reynolds was a talented actor, but bet you didn't know he had the all-powerful ability to shift Birthdays. As some fans pointed out in the comments, Clarke isn't the only birthday on the same date, as Weird Al Yankovic also has a birthday on this day, and we're not going to lie, a Yankovic vs Reynolds Birthday showdown sounds ridiculously entertaining.

So sorry. I moved her birthday this year. It was feeling a little crowded for me. https://t.co/Mx5CXPKH4T — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2020

Of course, Clarke could just ride in on a dragon and take out everyone, so maybe you don't want to push her birthday either.

Reynolds will next be seen in Free Guy, which follows an NPC in a video game who awakens and discovered what else the world has to offer. The video game world is the setting, but Reynolds pointed out that a human story is at the center of it.

"I always look at like, sports movies are good metaphors," Reynolds said. "The greatest sports movies ever made are not actually about sports. Field of Dreams, I wouldn't characterize that as a baseball story. They used baseball as a vehicle to tell a really beautiful story about a son and a father trying to connect. And I think that we're doing the same thing. We're using the video game world, the Free City world, and video game culture, as a sort of a vehicle to tell this really beautiful and powerful human story."

You can find the official description below.

"A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late."

Free Guy hits theaters in December.