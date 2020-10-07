Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy Trailer Draws Impressive 55 Million Views

Ryan Reynolds' next movie, Free Guy, is currently scheduled to be released at the end of the year and the movie's latest trailer is getting some buzz. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new trailer got 55 million views within the first 24 hours. This is much better than the movie's first trailer, which garnered 40 million views in the first day. This could be because people are starved for more movies now than they were last year. In fact, Free Guy is currently sticking to its guns with that December 11th date.

"In terms of comps, this week's Free Guy trailer surpassed [Shawn] Levy's Ready Player One (44.5 million) and Marvel's family-friendly Ant-Man and the Wasp (50 million), according to those with access to the stats," THR writes. "Also in its first 24 hours, the trailer boasted 12 million views on Instagram alone, while its social media metric was 40,000 despite the fact that many Americans are presently distracted by real-life events unfolding in Washington, D.C. (that compares to 25,000 for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)."

"I always look at like, sports movies are good metaphors," Reynolds said during a virtual Free Guy press conference. "The greatest sports movies ever made are not actually about sports. Field of Dreams, I wouldn't characterize that as a baseball story. They used baseball as a vehicle to tell a really beautiful story about a son and a father trying to connect. And I think that we're doing the same thing. We're using the video game world, the Free City world, and video game culture, as a sort of a vehicle to tell this really beautiful and powerful human story."

The movie also features Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve). A short synopsis for Free Guy attached below:

"A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late."

