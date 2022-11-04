Ryan Reynolds to Be Awarded People's Icon Award at People's Choice Awards 2022

Ryan Reynolds is set to receive the People's Icon Award at The 2022 People's Choice Awards. NBC and E! Announced the news this week and fans are pleased to see one of their favorite actors get the nod. Reynolds has been wildly busy this year with The Adam Project, and Spirited. But, you also have to consider how he set social media on fire with the announcement of Deadpool 3 starring he and his best friend Hugh Jackman. When it comes to getting people talking, there aren't many people operating on the level of Reynolds right now. So, it would seem that the People's Choice Awards decision makers are spot on-with this selection. See what they had to say about the movie star down below!

"In any endeavor—whether it's acting, producing, marketing or business—Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience," said Cassandra Tryon—SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "He's received many accolades over the years, but it's these innate qualities that makes him so beloved. We cannot wait to present Ryan with The People's Icon award at this year's show."

Ryan Reynolds Has Been Stacking Honors in 2022

Earlier this year, the Deadpool star was also recognized at the American Cinematheque Awards for his contribution to film. Board Chair Rick Nictia issued a similar warm statement about the actor.

"Ryan Reynolds is a Renaissance Man 2.0 for our times," the American Cinematheque board chair explained to Variety. "He is an actor, a business entrepreneur, a writer, a comedian, a producer and a creative innovator on screen and off. Most important to us, he is a true modern movie star. He has reached the heights of stardom in movies shown on all platforms, in all genres ranging from comedies to dramas to action films or combinations of all three."

He continued, "His popular movies are too numerous to single out but most recently he has achieved unprecedented new levels of audience enthusiasm with 'Deadpool,' 'The Adam Project' and 'Red Notice.' The Canadian government recently designated him a 'National Treasure' and the American Cinematheque joins them in celebrating Ryan Reynolds as the 36th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award,"

When Does The Show Get Started?

"The People's Choice Awards celebrates all forms of entertainment, chosen entirely by the people. In each of the 40 categories, fans worldwide choose from eight nominees representing movies, television, music and pop culture. The 2022 People's Choice Awards will air simultaneously on both NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 6th at 9/8c from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA."

Will you be watching his moment at the People's Choice Awards?