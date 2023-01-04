Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are starting 2023 by teasing fans with some Deadpool 3 content... and by content, we mean a potential title. While 2016's Deadpool and 2018's Deadpool 2 kept their more simple naming conventions, the announcement that Hugh Jackman was returning to his iconic role of Wolverine in a team-up with Ryan Reynolds came with the title card of Deadpool 3. Since the Deadpool franchise is now under Marvel Studios, there is a chance the sequel gets a flashier title. After Hugh Jackman referred to Deadpool 3 as "Wolverine and Deadpool," Ryan Reynolds shared his own response.

Ryan Reynolds commented on Hugh Jackman's video taking issue with the song "Good Afternoon" being shortlisted by The Academy for the Best Song category. Jackman managed to also take a few shots at his Deadpool 3 costar while also dropping the Wolverine and Deadpool name. First, was Reynolds' response to the song: "Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars." Reynolds followed that up by addressing the Wolverine and Deadpool elephant in the room: "Also 'Wolverine and Deadpool', bub?" Of course, Reynolds neither confirmed nor denied Wolverine and Deadpool being the official title of Deadpool 3, leaving fandom to continue the speculation.

Also “Wolverine and Deadpool”, bub? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 4, 2023

Hugh Jackman Getting in Wolverine Shape for Deadpool 3

According to Hugh Jackman, Deadpool 3 will include him getting in the best shape of his life to play Wolverine again. Even though Jackman retired from playing the Canadian X-Man after his performance in 2017's Logan, he triumphantly announced his return alongside Ryan Reynolds back in September. Fans have long wanted to see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine square off against Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool on the big screen, and in 2024 it will finally happen. Since Wolverine is a physical role, the actor has to do a lot of training to pull off the look, which can be a pain when you're 54 years old like Jackman. He recently detailed what his training regimen is going to look like.

Hugh Jackman, along with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick, and Thor: Love and Thunder's Christian Bale, was a guest on the last Empire Podcast of 2022. Jackman was asked how his training for his Wolverine return was going. When asked if training has gotten any easier, Jackman replied, "No, a lot harder. I'm doing eight shows a week right now, so I'm only lifting weights three times a week. But I'll be getting into it once or twice a day as soon as this is done in a month. And I'll have six months to prep, and I always have the same approach every time I go in. I want it to be better than ever, to be in better shape than ever, more able to do things than ever. I just get the added incentive of taking Ryan Reynolds out each day."

