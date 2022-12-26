Hugh Jackman Planning to Get in Best Shape Ever for Wolverine Return, Motivated to Take Ryan Reynolds Out

According to Hugh Jackman, Deadpool 3 will include him getting in the best shape of his life to play Wolverine again. Even though Jackman retired from playing the Canadian X-Man after his performance in 2017's Logan, he triumphantly announced his return alongside Ryan Reynolds back in September. Fans have long wanted to see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine square off against Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool on the big screen, and in 2024 it will finally happen. Since Wolverine is a physical role, the actor has to do a lot of training to pull off the look, which can be a pain when you're 54 years old like Jackman. He recently detailed what his training regimen is going to look like.

Hugh Jackman, along with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick, and Thor: Love and Thunder's Christian Bale, was a guest on the last Empire Podcast of the year. Jackman was asked how his training for his Wolverine return was going. When asked if training has gotten any easier, Jackman replied, "No, a lot harder. I'm doing eight shows a week right now, so I'm only lifting weights three times a week. But I'll be getting into it once or twice a day as soon as this is done in a month. And I'll have six months to prep, and I always have the same approach every time I go in. I want it to be better than ever, to be in better shape than ever, more able to do things than ever. I just get the added incentive of taking Ryan Reynolds out each day."

Hugh Jackman Confirms When Deadpool 3 Takes Place

Hugh Jackman is opening up about his return to the Wolverine role and confirmed when Deadpool 3 takes place in the general timeline — and also revealed Logan filmmaker James Mangold's reaction to it as well.

"He was actually really cool about it," Logan told The Empire Film Podcast of Mangold's reaction. "I did tell him that it took place before our movie, so it wasn't going to screw it up, like claws coming out of the grave. So, he was relieved by that, and he totally got it, that it was a really good idea."

He added, "None of us wanted to screw with that and I was really proud of the movie and what we did, and it felt like perfect and actually for five years, I was really honest that I can tell you, I was like, this is it. It was August 14, I remember driving and it just came to me like, that this would be so much fun. I'll probably have more fun on that movie than anything and on August 13 I was like, I'm never playing that part again."

Deadpool 3 is scheduled for a November 8, 2024 release. Let us know your thoughts on the film and how Hugh Jackman is preparing for the role in the comments.