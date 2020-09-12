Ryan Reynolds Shares Photo of COVID Test Before Returning to Red Notice

✖

Red Notice is the upcoming Netflix movie from writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence and Skyscraper) that's set to star Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. The film's production was halted earlier this year due to the pandemic, but it's set to resume this month in Atlanta. Earlier this week, Gadot shared a photo of her COVID test as she prepares to get back to filming, and she's not the only one. Reynolds also took to Instagram today to share a photo of his test.

"Back to work on #RedNotice. The COVID Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories, and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first. 📷: @blakelively," Reynolds wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Back in March, Johnson revealed that Red Notice is Netflix's biggest investment to date. The film's title refers to a notice issued by Interpol that lists persons who are wanted for extradition. Johnson has previously described the film as "in the world of international crime, an Interpol issued red notice is a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted. The world's greatest art thief. The world's greatest tracker. The world's greatest conman."

While Gadot and Reynolds have shared photos of their COVID-19 tests, Johnson himself recently revealed that and his family had actually tested positive for the disease. In an Instagram post last week, Johnson told fans that he and his family had all tested positive and while they are "on the other side" of the illness, he said it was one of the most challenging and difficult things he'd ever personally had to endure

"I've been through some doozies in the past. I've gone around and gotten my a** kicked a little bit in the past. I've had some challenges, but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he smiled. "The reason that this feels different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family. Protect my children, my loved ones. It is our, I mean you guys, all of our number one priority….We are on the other side of COVID-19, and we are stronger and healthier."

Red Notice does not yet have a release date.