Gal Gadot Posts Her Coronavirus Test As Filming Restarts on Red Notice

Production on Netflix's Red Notice is heading back into production this month after having been shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as part of the safety measures in place for a return to filming, stars have to get tested for coronavirus. Now, Gal Gadot is sharing photos of her COVID-19 testing experience with fans on social media, noting that preparation for filming "looks a little different now".

On Twitter, Gadot shared two photos, one of herself actually getting the nasal swab test as well as one in which she showed off her Après Corona shirt by Sol Angeles, proceeds from which are being donated to the World Health Organization. Check Gadot's post out below.

Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set💃🏻but prep looks a little different now..😳#staysafe pic.twitter.com/wTdy42rMH5 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) September 9, 2020

"Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set, but prep looks a little different now..#staysafe" Gadot wrote.

Previously described by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Netflix's biggest investment to date, Red Notice stars Johnson alongside Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman's Gadot. The film's title refers to a notice issued by Interpol that lists persons who are wanted for extradition. Johnson has previously described the film as "in the world of international crime, an Interpol issued red notice is a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted. The world's greatest art thief. The world's greatest tracker. The world's greatest conman."

While Gadot is revealing the process of getting her COVID-19 test, Johnson himself recently revealed that and his family had actually tested positive for the disease. In an Instagram post last week, Johnson told fans that he and his family had all tested positive and while they are "on the other side" of the illness, he said it was one of the most challenging and difficult things he'd ever personally had to endure

"I've been through some doozies in the past. I've gone around and gotten my a** kicked a little bit in the past. I've had some challenges, but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he smiled. "The reason that this feels different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family. Protect my children, my loved ones. It is our, I mean you guys, all of our number one priority….We are on the other side of COVID-19, and we are stronger and healthier."

He also encouraged fans to take care of themselves.

"My message to all of you around the [world]. Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends," he wrote.

Red Notice does not yet have a release date.

Header photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.