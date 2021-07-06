Ryan Reynolds Stares Down Will Ferrell In First Look At Their New Musical

✖

Way back in September of 2019 came the news that actors Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell were getting ready to star in a new musical movie together, and now almost two years later filming has started. Reynolds took to social media to confirm the news also revealing a first look at the movie, titled Spirited, and a shot of the film with both stars appearing on camera. "Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell," Reynolds tweeted. "You'd barely notice this was an @Apple movie! Also iOS 14.6 will begin installing in 7 seconds…" Take a peek at the image from the set below!

It was previously reported that the film featuring Reynolds and Ferrell would be "a musical project based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol." Sean Anders and John Morris, who previously worked with Ferrell on the Daddy's Home films, were attached to write and direct the project. Ferrell's Gloria Sanchez, Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Mosaic will produce. It's unclear who Reynolds and Ferrell will be playing in the film but will each have starring roles. Apple is producing and will release the film.

Collider previously reported that Reynolds will take on the part of an Ebenezer Scrooge-like character, putting him in the cross hairs of the various ghosts of Christmas (Past, Present and Future). They noted that Ferrell will play the Ghost of Christmas Present with Octavia Spencer set to play Reynolds "good-natured co-worker."

Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell. You'd barely notice this was an @Apple movie! Also iOS 14.6 will begin installing in 7 seconds… pic.twitter.com/m4WNeIgGq4 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2021

Boston.com noted in June that production on the film would take place in Beantown "from early July until late October." No release window has been announced for when Apple may release the film but considering the post-production process needed on a musical and the timing for a Christmas release we may not see it until later in 2022.

A couple of weeks ago Reynolds revealed that he had jumped into the world of Tiktok, making his first post a person remix of the musical stylings of All-4-One's "I Swear," one of the biggest songs of 1994. Along with the song, he said, "I swear you will be disappointed by this account."

Perhaps we'll see some videos from the set on Reynolds account, then again he did tell us we'd be disappointed.