Ryan Reynolds Announces Merger, Gets Roasted By His Twin Brother Gordon

✖

After selling off his Aviation Gin brand to Diageo, actor-turned-entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds has revealed that his Maximum Effort Marketing is merging with another marketing company, Mountain. Reynolds means of announcing this was in the form of a video on Instagram where he's interviewed by his "twin brother" Gordon once again. The actor previously did this format back in 2017 when he got roasted by the "twin" in an interview for GQ. This time around the video has plenty of zingers at Reynolds' expense but also a confirmation about what this merger means for his Maximum Effort ad company.

"I know how important celebrities are especially in times of global crisis," 'Gordon' says to Ryan. "You and the others in Hollywood are our last line of defense." In a very Between Two Ferns fashion, he refers to Ryan as the"The King of the Body Switching Movie" citing examples like Boltneck, The Change Up, Selfless, Detective Pickahu, Criminal, The Voices, R.I.P.D. and "to a lesser extent this ad masquerading as a tired as sh-t fake twin brother sketch." Ryan himself took the wheel from there (as best he could), explaining what the merger for his company means.

"Maximum Effort Marketing is merging with Mountain," he said. "It's an AdTech firm that's revolutionizing performance TV...(It's) a smarter way of buying TV ads and Mountain has created a self-serve platform that makes running TV ads as easy as posting on social media....Maximum Effort Marketing and Mountain are merging to make running TV ads simpler, smarter, and open to more companies."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Reynolds' ad company has been pivotal in putting together a lot of his more creative and surprising ads over the past few years including one for Mint Mobile that brought Rick Moranis out of retirement and another that featured a Cameo from Gary Busey. They also headlines after a funny Match.com commercial that hooked up the Devil and the personification of "2020." The actor even graced the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine and spoke about his advertising philsophy.

“We’re really risk-averse. So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff,” Reynolds said. “But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It’s like, ‘Okay, what is a person that’s hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?’ What’s the guy who just doesn’t give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that.”