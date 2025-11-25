Sadie Sink Addresses Spider-Man 4 & Avengers: Secret Wars Character Rumors: “People Forget Hair Color Can Change”

The cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day features many veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there are also some notable newcomers. Perhaps the biggest addition to the franchise is Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who’s joined Brand New Day in a mystery role that’s been subject to much speculation over the past several months. Those theories have only gone into overdrive in wake of the reports that Sink will reprise her unknown character in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. As fans continue to try to piece together who Sink is playing, the actress has addressed some of the rumors.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Sink touched on the rampant rumors surrounding her role in Brand New Day. “A lot of people forget that hair color can change, but, yeah, I understand all of the theories,” she said, alluding to the fact many people are hypothesizing she plays a character with red hair. “People will just have to wait and see. I’m excited for all of it to maybe be put to rest.”

When Will Marvel Reveal Sadie Sink’s Spider-Man Character?

The Spider-Man film franchise actually has a history of actresses changing hair colors for roles. Kirsten Dunst is a natural blonde and dyed her locks red to portray Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s original trilogy. Coincidentally, Emma Stone is best known for being a redhead, but she shifted back to her natural color of blonde for her performances as Gwen Stacy. So Sink’s comments have some weight to them. She isn’t just saying this to be coy, she’s evoking memories of her predecessors. If Dunst and Stone changed their hair for Spider-Man, so can Sink.

Some of the most popular theories about Sink in Brand New Day have been about redheads from Marvel lore (Jean Grey, Rachel Cole-Alves), but since so little is known about the movie’s plot at this point in time (other than an interest in telling a more street-level Spider-Man story), there’s no shortage of characters Sink could be playing. The secretive nature of the part combined with Sink’s Marvel Cinematic Universe future in Secret Wars suggests she could be playing someone of importance, and it will be interesting to see when Marvel decides to pull the curtain back and properly reveal Sink’s character.

Perhaps Sink’s character will be formally introduced in the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, which is rumored to possibly be attached to screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash next month. As great as it is to see fans continuously debate about who Sink is playing, unveiling her character early in marketing would be beneficial for a few reasons. It would be good for Marvel to get ahead of the rumors and confirm Sink’s character months ahead of time, giving fans plenty of time to adjust their expectations for the film. The longer time goes without an official reveal, the more intense the rumor mill is going to get, and this detail probably isn’t something that should be saved for the movie’s reveal.

Like most major franchises, Marvel likes to keep things under wraps to preserve surprises, but some kinds of information should become public ahead of time. Star Trek Into Darkness‘ fumbling of John Harrison/Khan illustrates the dangers of getting too cute with character identities, misdirecting audiences in marketing for the sake of a mystery that doesn’t really go anywhere. If Sink’s character is substantial enough that she’s going to come back for Avengers: Secret Wars (meaning Brand New Day isn’t just a one-off supporting gig), odds are she’ll play a key role in the MCU’s overall future. Rather than hiding her, Marvel should at least reveal the character’s name in promotional materials, allowing the speculation to shift to how she fits in.

