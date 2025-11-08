Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Mystery Marvel Character Can’t Be Who Fans Think

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the next movie on Marvel Studios’ release calendar. However, despite releasing several months before Avengers: Doomsday, it feels like Peter Parker’s next adventure is more of a mystery than the fight against Doctor Doom. A couple of familiar faces are returning for another go-around on the big screen, including Scorpion and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. Jon Bernthal will also join the fray as Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, making the jump from the small screen for the first time. But the inciting incident that brings all the characters together remains a mystery, as do the roles of a couple of notable actors.

The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas is part of the cast, and there’s a lot of interest around her character. Many fans are holding out hope that she’s a live-action version of Rio Morales, which would open the door for her son, Miles, to appear. That’s a bit of a pipe dream, though, so attention is turning toward Sadie Sink. Putting a young girl with red hair in a Spider-Man movie pushes the Mary Jane Watson agenda, but Zendaya has that role covered. Marvel fans now believe Sink’s character won’t be connected to Peter but to another hero on the roster. While the evidence is there, they’re forgetting an important fact that throws a wrench in the theory.

Marvel Fans Think They’ve Cracked the Sadie Sink Code

After months of rumors about Sink playing Mary Jane, Mayday Parker, and even Jean Grey, Brand New Day set photos hit the Internet, completely changing the narrative. One image, in particular, shows Sink talking with director Destin Daniel Cretton while wearing a massive coat. Of course, the garment is there to hide her outfit from nearby cameras. However, a pair of combat boots and what appear to be camo pants peek through at the bottom, indicating that Sink will be in the middle of the action when bullets start flying. The only other character in the movie who dons that kind of look is Punisher, and while he usually flies solo, there have been times in the source material that he acts as a mentor.

The Punisher (Vol. 9) #11 features the debut of Rachel Cole-Alves, a former Marine who loses everyone she cares about at her wedding. It’s a tale as old as time, with Rachel vowing to get revenge against the evil organization that hurt her and taking out anyone who gets in her way. The Punisher crosses paths with her eventually and likes her style, helping her get out of a couple of jams. The two team up on a number of occasions and kick butt and take names. Obviously, the main thing tying Rachel to Sink is her red hair, which is sometimes enough to seal the deal. But there’s an elephant in the room that no one is addressing, and it will put the idea of Rachel and Punisher teaming up in live-action to bed.

Brand New Day Is a Spider-Man Movie, Not a Punisher One

Seeing Punisher interact with Spider-Man is a dream come true for many fans. They have a fascinating relationship in the comics, and that’s sure to translate to the big screen, since Bernthal and Tom Holland already have chemistry from working together on Pilgrimage and The Oddyssey. But it’s important to remember that Brand New Day won’t be the Spider-Man and Punisher show because there are plenty of other mouths to feed. Hulk and Spider-Man are sure to share plenty of scenes, and the titular hero will have to beat a villain or two along the way. Punisher will be fine, though, as he has a Disney+ special in the works that will likely release before the next Spider-Man movie.

Set photos confirm that Punisher will be facing off against one of his more notable comic book villains in his solo project, Ma Gnucci. However, all the images have him fighting against his enemies alone. That spells trouble for Rachel, who would need a lot of screen time to explain her character and her connection to Punisher. Without making an appearance in the Punisher special, there’s just no way Rachel makes her live-action debut in Brand New Day, as it would be impossible for the movie to carve out a big enough role for her to make it worth it.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.

