Avengers: Secret Wars Cast Reveal Makes Me Hopeful 1 New X-Men Hero Will Appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

We have renewed hope one wild X-Men member will be appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day after the newest cast reveal for Avengers: Secret Wars, which will conclude Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2027. Right now, we don’t know much about the Russo brothers’ Avengers: Secret Wars, as the focus has been on Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters on December 18, 2026. However, some of Secret Wars’ cast has been revealed, including Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom and members of the New Avengers and Fantastic Four teams, who could even be joined by new X-Men heroes.

In a recent Deadline report on Stranger Things star Sadie Sink making her West End stage debut in 2026, it was let slip that Sink will “join the cast of the next Avengers picture that shoots here in London later in 2026.” Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to film during this period, which all but confirms Sink’s involvement after her upcoming MCU debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We still don’t know who Sadie Sink will be playing in Brand New Day, but her confirmed Secret Wars return gives us hope she’ll be central to the MCU’s upcoming X-Men stories.

Sadie Sink Could Be Playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sadie Sink’s confirmed return in Avengers: Secret Wars puts to bed some casting theories, and gives us renewed hope that she’ll be playing Jean Grey in the MCU’s future. The founding member of the X-Men was the first character Sink was rumored to be playing in the MCU, given her incredible acting talent, younger age compared to previous Jean Greys, and signature red hair. Jean Grey’s telekinetic, telepathic, and empathetic mutant powers make her one of Marvel’s most significant characters, and Sink has proven time and again that she has the talent to pull off this demanding role.

After receiving widespread recognition following her appearance as Max Mayfield from Stranger Things season 2 onwards, Sadie Sink has put herself on the map as one of the most versatile and celebrated actors of her generation. On-screen roles in Fear Street, Dear Zoe, The Whale, and more have amazed audiences, while she has also been making her name as an on-stage star in John Proctor Is the Villain on Broadway, and Romeo & Juliet next year. Sink’s range, dramatic and comedic balancing act, name recognition, and age make her a fantastic fit for a younger Jean Grey in the MCU.

We’ve already seen set photos from Spider-Man: Brand New Day that show Sadie Sink’s character in camo-style pants, but we have no clear idea as to who she’ll actually be playing opposite Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, and more. It would be game-changing for the MCU if Brand New Day introduces Jean Grey, with Sink replacing Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise. Jean Grey’s debut in 2026 would start to lay the foundations for the new X-Men team’s official introduction, setting up the future of the MCU for years to come.

