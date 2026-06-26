Spider-Man: Brand New Day Already Holds Two World Records a Month Before Its Release

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is, without a doubt, one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of 2026. As the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are already excited but add to things that it is the follow up to 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home which saw a massive shift for the beloved hero and the hype was guaranteed to be off the charts. Early ticket sales are suggesting that the film might even break box office records, but a month before we get to that, it turns out that Spider-Man: Brand New Day already has two world records down.

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According to Deadline, the second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially the No. 2 biggest trailer launch of all time coming in with a cool 590.8 million views in its first week. This puts it behind the first trailer for the film, which took the crown for biggest trailer launch ever as well as becoming the first trailer to cross 1 billion views in just four days.

Spider-Man Dominates Movie Trailer Records (And Even Beats Out the Avengers…For Now)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

There are a few really interesting things about this new record for Brand New Day to unpack. The first is that it is just really cool that one film holds the No. 1 and No. 2 spots for most-viewed movie trailers in 24 hours as well as in terms of overall trailer launch. That’s an impressive feat. But what makes things even more interesting is that, in a ranking that is already heavily Marvel-dominated, Spider-Man movies are still coming out on top. Spider-Man: No Way Home—which set the trailer release record back in 2021—is currently sitting in the No. 4 position just behind 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine which Brand New Day beat out to take the top spot. It’s worth noting that this second trailer for Brand New Day is also outperforming Deadpool & Wolverine.

In terms of other Marvel movies in the overall Top 10, Avengers: Endgame’s first and final trailers sit at 6 and 7 while the first trailer for Infinity War is at 8 which means that, performance-wise, Marvel may have some overall superiority but you just can’t beat the webslinger, at least for now. While Brand New Day is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, Avengers: Doomsday is also coming up this year and fans are already eagerly awaiting any footage, teaser, trailer, etc. for that film. It’s not a stretch to think that Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s records are going to be short-lived once promotion for Doomsday fully kicks into gear and starts smashing records itself.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters July 31st.

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