Horror Film Saint Maud Rescheduled for July 17th Release

As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the world earlier this year, movies were pulled from release for months, but with the theater industry hoping they can begin to resume business in the coming weeks, studio A24 has confirmed that Saint Maud, a film which was set to land in theaters in April, will instead be debuting in theaters on July 17th. To cope with the crisis, many studios have been allowing their films to be played in theaters on the days they have hit premium streaming platforms, but with major movie chains beginning to open their doors in July, Saint Maud will surely help motivate audiences to head to their local theaters for the big screen experience.

The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.

When studios first started pulling films from release, some were delayed indefinitely and have yet to earn new release dates, while others were pushed back as much as a year after their intended release date. Horror films like A Quiet Place Part II and Candyman had their releases delayed to this fall, while Spiral: From the Book of Saw had its release pushed to May of 2021. Sadly, while audiences are hoping for the best with this first wave of reopenings, there's no vaccine for the novel coronavirus and, despite their best efforts to ensure the safety of attendees, theaters allowing audiences to sit with one another in rooms without windows for two hours might prove to be dangerous.

While every movie studio wants to preserve the big screen experience for all of their offerings, they also want to ensure that as wide an audience as possible can access their films. Saint Maud might currently be slated to get a theatrical release, but as we saw earlier this year when theaters started to close, films like The Invisible Man and The Hunt were made available on VOD services while still briefly available in theaters. In this regard, we won't be surprised if Saint Maud is also made available to in-home audiences sooner rather than later, regardless of whether or not it maintains its July 17th release date.

Stay tuned for details on Saint Maud's release.

