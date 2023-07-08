Sandra Oh Responds to Princess Diaries 3: "Call Me!"

Last fall, fans of The Princess Diaries got the news that they have long been waiting for when it was announced that The Princess Diaries 3 is in development at Disney and while fans are excited for the next chapter in the iconic story of Mia Thermopolis, they're not alone. Sandra Oh, who played vice principal Gupta in The Princess Diaries, is excited, too — and would be down to appear in the threequel. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Oh had a pretty direct message for Disney about the film: "Call me!"

"I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I'm dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world," Oh said.

Oh also said that she. has "no idea" how her character — whose scene in which Gupta gets the call about the Queen's impending arrival following the leak of Mia's actual royal identity to the press has long been a fan favorite — has been such an enduring moment, one that people still reference today.

"I feel like it's your generation that hit when you were all very young," she said. "I remember it was like 2015, I was walking down the street in Chicago, and there [was] a young person, who at that point in 2015, was not my usual demographic, which was like a college-aged, straight white guy He passed me and then he ran back up to me and did the line: 'Uh huh. Uh huh. Uh huh. The Queen is coming'. I was like, 'Who is this 20-year-old frat boy?' He was coming up to me doing that line."

Sandra Oh Isn't the Only The Princess Diaries Franchise Star Excited for the Third Film

It turns out that Oh isn't the only star who is excited for the threequel and interested in returning. Chris Pine, who played Mia's love interest Nicholas Devereaux in the sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, has also expressed interest in returning as well.

"Yeah, I'm here for it!" Pine said earlier this year. "Give me give me a phone call or an email."

What is the Situation With The Princess Diaries 3?

Last November it was reported that Supergirl and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji is writing the script for a third film in The Princess Diaries franchise. The film would serve as a direct continuation of the first to films. Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two films, is also set to return for The Princess Diaries 3. Original star Anne Hathaway, who played Mia Thermopolis, has also been vocal that she'd be interested in returning — especially if they could also get Julie Andrews who played the Queen involved.

"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," Hathaway revealed. "If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

Andrews, however, has been a little more reserved about the idea, indicating that she thinks it could be too late to continue the story.

"I think it would be too late to do it now," Andrews said. "There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don't think it ever came to pass. And Garry then did leave us. [For] especially me, it's too far down the line now to go back to it. It's a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible."

"The humor and the understanding of human nature," Andrews said of why she joined the franchise. "I think also it was the idea of the story, of course, but he was incredibly generous. When I first met him, and I had never met him until the role was being talked about, he asked some fabulous questions, like, where do you think Genovia is? What do you think Genovia is famous for? I said something idiotic like, 'The nuns in the country would've made lace and exported it, and maybe they're famous for their very beautiful pear trees and their pears.' Well, we had pears all over the set and lace costumes. He embraced what everyone cared to offer."

