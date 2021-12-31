Anne Hathaway Really Wants Princess Diaries 3 to Happen

Anne Hathaway has had a pretty prolific career over the years, from Oscar-winning performances to major blockbuster fare. But for an entire generation of fans, Hathaway might be best known for her starring role in The Princess Diaries, Disney's 2001 adaptation of Meg Cabot's book of the same name. The film was followed by an equally-beloved sequel, 2004's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, and fans have only been more and more eager to see the series further continue in some way. There's been rumblings of a third Princess Diaries film for a while — and in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hathaway seemed more than on board with the idea.

"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," Hathaway revealed. "If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

Will there be a Princess Diaries 3?

Back in 2019, reports indicated that the script for a third Princess Diaries movie was written, and was dependent on Hathaway and Andrews returning. In an interview earlier this year, Andrews hinted that she would be hesitant about the idea, especially following the 2016 passing of franchise director Garry Marshall.

"I think it would be too late to do it now," Andrews said. "There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don't think it ever came to pass. And Garry then did leave us. [For] especially me, it's too far down the line now to go back to it. It's a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible."

"The humor and the understanding of human nature," Andrews said of why she joined the franchise. "I think also it was the idea of the story, of course, but he was incredibly generous. When I first met him, and I had never met him until the role was being talked about, he asked some fabulous questions, like, where do you think Genovia is? What do you think Genovia is famous for? I said something idiotic like, 'The nuns in the country would've made lace and exported it, and maybe they're famous for their very beautiful pear trees and their pears.' Well, we had pears all over the set and lace costumes. He embraced what everyone cared to offer."

