Chris Pine Reacts to Princess Diaries 3 Rumors

chAudiences could be headed back to Genovia, with reports in recent months indicating that a follow-up to The Princess Diaries is in development. The beloved Disney franchise starred Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, and has not been expanded upon since 2004's Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement. One question that has swirled around a third Princess Diaries film has been whether or not it would also see the return of Chris Pine, who portrayed Mia's love interest, Nicholas Deveraux, in Royal Engagement. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pine endorsed the possibility of returning for a third Princess Diaries film, but did joke that he would chose a "low-profile hair helmet" this time around.

"Yeah, I'm here! I'm here for it," Pine revealed. "Give me give me a phone call or an email."

Will there be a Princess Diaries 3?

Late last year, reports indicated that Supergirl and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji is writing the script for a third The Princess Diaries, which would be a direct continuation of the franchise. Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two Princess Diaries films, is also returning to produce Princess Diaries 3.

"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," Hathaway revealed. "If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

"I think it would be too late to do it now," Andrews said. "There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don't think it ever came to pass. And Garry then did leave us. [For] especially me, it's too far down the line now to go back to it. It's a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible."

"The humor and the understanding of human nature," Andrews said of why she joined the franchise. "I think also it was the idea of the story, of course, but he was incredibly generous. When I first met him, and I had never met him until the role was being talked about, he asked some fabulous questions, like, where do you think Genovia is? What do you think Genovia is famous for? I said something idiotic like, 'The nuns in the country would've made lace and exported it, and maybe they're famous for their very beautiful pear trees and their pears.' Well, we had pears all over the set and lace costumes. He embraced what everyone cared to offer."

