Sasquatch Sunset Starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg Poster and Trailer Released

Bleecker Street has released the poster and first trailer for Sasquatch Sunset. The film stars Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough as members of a sasquatch family in North America, but don't think of this as some sort of take where the sasquatches are living among human society. Eisenberg and Keough's mythological creatures are in the wilderness with the actors portraying them in in full sasquatch suits. There is also no dialogue in the trailer — though there are plenty of more natural noises as the creatures are shown interacting with nature, foraging for food, and even having sex. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Here's how Sasquatch Sunset is described: "In the mist forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches — possibly the last of their enigmatic kind — embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious, and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them."

"It's beautifully shot, very funny, and really touching, actually, and one of my favorite experiences I've had filming anything,' Keough said at Sundance earlier this year (via EW). "And there's no speaking in the movie. It was a whole different type of acting. It was creature work, which I had never done before."

Who Stars in Sasquatch Sunset?

IN addition to Eisenberg and Keough, Sasquatch Sunset stars Nathan Zellner and Christophe Zajac-Denek. The film is written by David Zellner, who co-directs with Nathan. Ari Aster serves as an executive producer. The film is set to open in select theaters on April 12th before opening nationwide on April 19th.

Keough most recently saw massive success starring in Prime Video's adaptation of Taylor Jenkins-Reid's novel Daisy Jones & The Six with the series becoming a fan favorite very quickly, so much so that there were plans at one point for a real-life concert that were scrapped due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. But when it comes to a sequel to the series or a second season, that's something that series producers Scott Neustadter and Lauren Neustadter haven't entirely ruled out.

"If any time Amazon came to us and said, 'what would it be?' we would put our little thinking caps on about it," Lauren said.

"It's super fun to sit and talk to Taylor for hours about where we think we could take this next," Scott said. "It was a calculated move to move [the flash forwards] to their 40s. There's a lot of life left to live, so there could be a future."

