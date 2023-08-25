Daisy Jones & The Six Star Reveals Why They Almost Quit the Show

Daisy Jones & The Six has become a surprise TV hit this year, earning critically acclaim and multiple nominations at this year's Emmy awards. As a new interview revealed, the series almost went without one of its biggest stars. In a recent interview with The Wrap's awards magazine, Riley Keough revealed that she nearly passed on playing Daisy Jones in Daisy Jones & The Six, amid her struggles with Lyme disease and the death of her younger brother, Benjamin. But once shooting was delayed by six months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Keough reconsidered, and the rest was history.

"We were supposed to start filming ['Daisy Jones'] at the beginning of the year, and I was definitely feeling like, I don't know if I can make it through this with everything I'm going through," Keough revealed. "I certainly considered not doing it at that point."

"I think something in me knew that it would be a healing experience," Keough added. "I had a feeling it would be the kind of job where I felt joy going to work every day and was excited to be there. I kind of felt it was there for a reason and I should continue working on it, you know?"

Will Daisy Jones & The Six Get a Season 2?

Season 1 of Daisy Jones & The Six covered the vast majority of Taylor Jenkins Reid's original book, which chronicled the titular band forming, rising to prominence, and then reflecting on their careers years later. Still, some have begun to theorize about a potential second season, and Riley Keough has echoed that possibility.

"It was such a wonderful experience. I think all of us would love to work together in any capacity again," Keough explained in a recent interview. "I don't know how much room they left for that, but I definitely would work with everyone on the show again."

What Emmys Is Daisy Jones & The Six Nominated For?

Daisy Jones & The Six earned a total of nine Emmy nominations including Best Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Keough, and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Camila Morrone.

The show also scored technical nods in the categories of Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More), Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Music Supervision, and Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

What Is Daisy Jones & The Six About?

In Daisy Jones & The Six, in 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The series also stars Suki Waterhouse as Karen, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie, Sebastian Chacon as Warren, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with Timothy Olyphant guest-starring as Rod Reyes.