BVS Star Jesse Eisenberg Gives New Lex Luthor Nicholas Hoult Hilarious Advice

Lex Luthor has gradually become one of DC's most formidable foes, thanks in part to an ever-growing number of actors portraying the actor in live-action. Nicholas Hoult will soon be added to that list, with the actor confirmed to be cast as Lex in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe, beginning with 2025's Superman: Legacy. Jesse Eisenberg, who most recently portrayed Lex Luthor on the big screen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, recently had a unique reaction to Hoult landing the role. As Eisenberg advised during an interview with Variety, Hoult should not "watch me", in order to form his own take on the iconic comics character.

"Whenever you play a role you feel connected to it," Eisenberg explained. "There's no way around it. Any time you do anything, even if it's a movie that's a Hollywood kind of thing, you connect."

Who Will Nicholas Hoult Play in Superman: Legacy?

Hoult is now confirmed to be portraying Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy, Gunn's highly-anticipated new DC blockbuster that is set to premiere in 2025. As Gunn announced via social media earlier this month, he and Hoult have already been breaking down what this new cinematic version of Lex will entail.

"Yes, finally I can answer, @nicholashoult is Lex Luthor in #SupermanLegacy and I couldn't be happier," Gunn wrote on social media. "We went out to dinner last night to celebrate and discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you've seen before and will never forget. "But, James, we heard this weeks ago, why didn't you tell us it was true?" Because, although we were discussing it, it wasn't final until a couple days ago and I don't want to tell you all something that isn't certain. Anyway, here's to Lex (and Nicholas!), one of my very favorite characters in the DCU. 🙌🧬🔬⚗️"

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by Gunn, and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot.

"It's not an origin story," Safran told reporters earlier this year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Who Will Star in Superman: Legacy?

Superman: Legacy will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

Are you excited for Nicholas Hoult to play Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy? What do you think of Jesse Eisenberg's advice about the character? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!