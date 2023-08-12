Daisy Jones & The Six Season 2: Producers Address Potential for More Episodes

Daisy Jones & The Six producers haven't ruled out more from the popular series.

Daisy Jones & The Six has been a massive success, both as a novel for Taylor Jenkins-Reid and as Prime Video's live-action series adaptation as well. The series quickly became a fan-favorite when it debuted earlier this year and while the series covered the story told in the novel, fans have been hopeful for more in the tale of the fictional rock band. Now, series producers Scott Neustadter and Lauren Neustadter are addressing the future of the series — including hopes for a real-life concert and more episodes in the future.

Speaking with Variety, the Neustadters explained that any plans for a real-life Daisy Jones & The Six concert were scrapped due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but they're hopeful that it can still happen eventually — just as they haven't closed the door for the possibility of there being more to the story despite the series being billed as a limited series.

"We're not giving up," Lauren said. "I believe they will perform. The question is when."

They also discussed the potential for another season.

"If any time Amazon came to us and said, 'what would it be?' we would put our little thinking caps on about it," Lauren said.

"It's super fun to sit and talk to Taylor for hours about where we think we could take this next," Scott said. "It was a calculated move to move [the flash forwards] to their 40s. There's a lot of life left to live, so there could be a future."

What Is Daisy Jones & The Six About?

In Daisy Jones & The Six, in 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The series also stars Suki Waterhouse as Karen, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie, Sebastian Chacon, as Warren, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with Timothy Olyphant guest-starring as Rod Reyes.

Daisy Jones & The Six Has Been Nominated For Multiple Emmy Awards

Daisy Jones & The Six earned a total of nine Emmy nominations including Best Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Keough, and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Camila Morrone.

The show also scored technical nods in the categories of Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More), Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Music Supervision, and Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

The Emmy Awards have been delayed to Monday, January 15, 2024, due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Are you hoping for more Daisy Jones & The Six episodes? Let us know in the comments.