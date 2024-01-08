Daisy Jones & The Six Star Riley Keough Shoots Down Major Rumor

The Daisy Jones & The Six adaption was released nearly a year ago and ever since fans of both the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel and the Prime Video series have clamored for the fictional band to go on tour. In the early days of the show, the cast was all for taking the songs from Aurora out for a spin. Joshua Whitehouse who plays bassist Eddie Roundtree posted a since deleted TikTok video in March with the rest of the band. "Just arrived at a rehearsal studio to have a band practice with Daisy Jones & The Six. But we already finished the TV show," he says, pulling off his sunglasses. "So why would we be doing that?"

Ahead of the Golden Globes Awards Riley Keough, who was nominated for an award for her portrayal as Daisy Jones, shot down the rumor when asked when they were finally going to go on tour. "Uh, I don't know, it's not something that's being discussed at the moment so yeah I don't see a, I haven't heard of a tour."

Riley Keough says a Daisy Jones & the Six live tour is “not something that’s being discussed at the moment.” https://t.co/AXpLsuNpi8 pic.twitter.com/MhxnGz7C6O — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

"Everybody involved really wants it to. It's a matter of figuring out when they could all be in the same place at the same time again," DJATS showrunner Scott Neustadter told The Hollywood Reporter in August. "They're all going to go off and do really amazing things. But I know that they've kept up their practicing on the off chance that maybe it could happen sooner rather than later. They'll be ready when it happens. It would be cool to watch, for all concerned."

With several of the cast members now tied down to different projects, most notably Sam Claflin who is starring as Edmond in The Count of Monte Cristo and executive producing George Siougas' The One Note Man short, it's hard to imagine how they would be able to fit a tour into their busy schedules. On top of that, Suki Waterhouse who plays keyboardist Karen is expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson while also busy touring her own music.

What Golden Globes Awards Is Daisy Jones & The Six Nominated For?

Daisy Jones & The Six picked up three Golden Globe nominations, including Keough for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television and Claflin for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television. The series itself was nominated for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

What is Daisy Jones & The Six About?

Daisy Jones & The Six follows aforementioned fictional band Daisy Jones & The Six -- Daisy Jones (Keough), Billy Dunne (Claflin), Karen (Waterhouse), Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon) and Eddie Roundtree (Whitehouse). Based on the novel, it follows an interview style format that chronicles the band's short but incredible career in the 1970s. 20 years into the future, all members are finally ready to talk about what lead to their eventual split as a group.