‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Leslie Jones Clarifies ‘Ghostbusters 3’ Comments

Ghostbusters reboot star Leslie Jones clarified a tweet slamming Jason Reitman's just announced Ghostbusters 3, in which she called the continuation of the original franchise a "dick move."

It’s very sad that this is response I get.When the point is if they make this new one with all men and it does well which it will. It might feel that “boys are better”it makes my heart drop. Maybe I could have use different words but I’m allowed to have my feelings just like them — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 20, 2019

"It's very sad that this is [the] response I get," the Saturday Night Live star tweeted Sunday.

"When the point is if they make this new one with all men and it does well which it will. It might feel that 'boys are better' it makes my heart drop. Maybe I could have use different words but I'm allowed to have my feelings just like them."

On Saturday, Jones tweeted abandoning the rebooted Paul Feig-directed iteration of the franchise was "so insulting."

"Like f— us. We dint [sic] count," tweeted Jones, who played MTA worker-turned-Ghostbuster Patty Tolan in the 2016 film. Jones added replacing the all female team — portrayed by Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon — was "like something [President Donald Trump] would do."

Jones' comments came just days after it was learned Sony Pictures commissioned a new Ghostbusters project set in the original universe as a direct followup to the 1984 film and its 1989 sequel that starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Harold Ramis.

The new film subsequently abandons the continuity seen in the 2016 film, which featured Murray, Aykroyd and Hudson in cameo roles unrelated to their past characters. There the Ghostbusters were founded by McCarthy and Wiig's team, who were the first to combat the supernatural.

Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter later broke word the new team will maintain the quartet format but will instead focus on four teenaged Ghostbusters: two males and two females.

The Ghostbusters reboot faced adversity in its way to the screen, prompting Feig to repeatedly combat sexist backlash launched at the female-led film.

Feig later compared the film to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, saying both were "caught in the exact same vortex."

The controversial move to replace the male team with a female team "ignited these passions that were already around because Trump was stirring them up," Feig told The Telegraph in September. "I think these guys felt they were losing control."

The reboot opened to mixed-to-positive reviews and scared up just $229 million at the worldwide box office on a reported budget of $144 million. It was later learned the film cost Sony a reported $70-plus million loss for the studio.

Ghostbusters co-creator Aykroyd, who served as producer on the reboot through Sony's Ghost Corps, blamed Feig for excessive spending and not shooting required scenes, remarking the Spy and A Simple Favor filmmaker "will not be back on the Sony lot any time soon."

Despite Feig's hopes for a sequel, a second film was deemed unlikely as far back as August 2016 — less than a month after Ghostbusters released to theaters.

"I think it kind of hampered us a little bit because the movie became so much of a cause," Feig later told Vulture. "I think for some of our audience, they were like, 'What the f–k? We don't wanna go to a cause. We just wanna watch a f—kin' movie.'"

Feig added it was "a great regret in my life that the movie didn't do better, 'cause I really loved it."

The next Ghostbusters will reunite the original stars and is being readied for a summer 2020 release.