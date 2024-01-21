Saturday Night Live Movie SNL 1975 Casts The Fabelmans Star as Lorne Michaels

Another Saturday Night Live came and went last night, and the latest episode was hosted by Jacob Elordi with musical guest Reneé Rapp. SNL first debuted on NBC in 1975, and it's been a television staple ever since. It was announced last year that Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman was set to helm a new movie about SNL's first broadcast. The film is being called SNL 75, and some of the cast was announced this week.

According to Deadline, Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans) has been cast as SNL's creator and longtime producer, Lorne Michaels. The cast also includes Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza) as Dick Ebersol, former Vice President of Late Night Programming at NBC, and Rachel Sennott (Bottoms) as Rosie Shuster, former SNL writer who was married to Michaels when the sketch series debuted.

Reitman wrote the film's script along with Gil Kenan (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire). Reitman and Kenan conducted "extensive" interviews with the living SNL cast, writers, and crew from 1975 when working on the script. The film is being produced by Reitman, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Erica Mills, and Peter Rice. You can read the description of the film below:

"On October 11, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. SNL 1975 is the true story of what happened that night behind the scenes in the moments leading up to the first broadcast of SNL. It depicts the chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn't, counting down the minutes in real time to the infamous words, 'Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!'"

SNL's original cast lineup included Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, George Coe, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, Michael O'Donoghue, and Gilda Radner. Currently, casting for the original line-up of stars hasn't been announced.

Is Jason Reitman Directing Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

Reitman co-wrote the script for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire with Kenan who will be stepping into the director's chair for the next installment. You can check out Sony Pictures' description of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire here: "In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opens in theaters on March 22nd. Stay tuned for more updates about SNL 1975.