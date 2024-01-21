Saturday Night Live: Rachel McAdams, Megan Thee Stallion Surprise During Renee Rapp's Performance

Mean Girls star Rachel McAdams and Megan Thee Stallion made surprise appearances during Reneé Rapp's performance at Saturday Night Live! The weekly variety comedy show had made its official return for 2024 with the first new episode of the year, and it featured Jacob Elordi as the guest host and Reneé Rapp as the musical act. The second performance of the night then took things up a notch as Reneé Rapp performed the new single from the Mean Girls musical, "Not My Fault," and it was kicked off with a surprise introduction from Mean Girls icon, Rachel McAdams.

McAdams brought Regina George to life in the original Mean Girls film, and Rapp portrays the character in the new musical adaptation released earlier this month. Not only did the two Regina George's come together in a whole new kind of way, but with Rapp's live performance of "Not My Fault," it also came with a surprise appearance from the collaborator on the single, Megan Thee Stallion. Making this a double hit of big surprises for the evening, especially as McAdams stuck around for a sketch afterward!

Renee Rap and Megan Thee Stallion performing “Not My Fault” tonight on SNL 💗 pic.twitter.com/JTWUw4smmv — Tay🫶🏾 (@galacticstalli) January 21, 2024

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

