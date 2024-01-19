Saturday Night Live: Madame Web's Dakota Johnson to Host

Madame Web star Dakota Johnson is headed from the Marvel Universe to Saturday Night Live. On Friday, it was confirmed that Johnson will be hosting the January 27th episode of Saturday Night Live, with Justin Timberlake serving as the musical guest. This Saturday Night Live episode will air just weeks before Madame Web is expected to make its debut in theaters.

Johnson and Timberlake are the latest pairing unveiled in this season's Saturday Night Live line-up, including Pete Davidson and Ice Spice, Nate Bargatze and Foo Fighters, Timothée Chalamet and Boygenius, Jason Momoa and Tate McRae, Emma Stone and Noah Kahan, Adam Driver and Olivia Rodrigo, Kate McKinnon and Billie Eilish, and Jacob Elordi and Reneé Rapp.

What Is Madame Web About?

In Madame Web, Cassandra "Cassie" Webb is forced to confront her past while trying to survive with three young women with powerful futures who are being hunted by a deadly adversary. In addition to Johnson, Madame Web will also star Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter / Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman. The film will also star Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet cast in currently-unknown roles.

"I have always really loved Marvel movies," Johnson previously said of taking on the role. "Madame Web was very enticing to me. This movie is before she ends up in a wheelchair. She's hyper-intelligent and her greatest superpower is her mind. When Cassie begins to experience her clairvoyance, she thinks she is losing her mind. Madame Web is unlike any other superhero. When you think about how Spider-Man flies through the air, or Venom when he changes, it's so mythical to us."

Who Is in the Saturday Night Live Cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Madame Web is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on February 14th. Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming exclusively on Peacock.