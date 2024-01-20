Saturday Night Live Returns With Jacob Elordi

After a weeks-long hiatus, Saturday Night Live will soon return with new episodes. For the first time this year, the live sketch comedy will be taking the stage at Studio 8H for an all-new episode tonight, January 20th. Saltburn star Jacob Elordi is making his debut at 30 Rock on the episode, as is musical guest Reneé Rapp.

Elordi's Hollywood star is shining as bright as it's ever been after appearing in both Saltburn and Priscilla. The actor even got an offer to audition for the role of Clark Kent in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, though the actor himself turned it down.

"Well, they asked me to read for Superman," Elordi told GQ last November. "That was immediately, 'No, thank you.' That's too much. That's too dark for me."

Saturday's new is the first of three straight new editions before another little hiatus. Next week's episode, the January 27th edition, will feature Dakota Johnson in her second time hosting the show. She'll be joined by Justin Timberlake, who's making his 8th appearance on the show as either host or musical guest. The host and musical guest for the February 3rd episode have yet to be announced.

The show will then go on a two-week break before returning on February 24th for three more new episodes as the show's 49th season keeps moving along.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.