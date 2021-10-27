Saturn Awards Winners Include Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Star Trek: Discovery, Joker and More

Star Wars, Star Trek, and Joker were big winners at this year’s Saturn Awards. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker earned the most awards for a single project. It scored five awards out of seven for the entire Star Wars franchise. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker won in categories including Best Science Fiction Film, Best Director for J.J. Abrams, best music for John Williams, Best Make-Up, and Best Special Effects. Star Wars’ other two wins came from The Mandalorian winning Best Presentation on Television (Under 10 Episodes) and Star Wars: The Clone Wars getting Best Animated TV Series.

The Star Trek franchise, which earned seven total nominations, won in three categories. Star Trek: Discovery took the award for Best Science Fiction TV Series. Star Trek: Discovery‘s Doug Jones won the award for Best Supporting Actor on Television. Patrick Stewart won the award for Best Actor on Television for his return to Jean-Luc Picard in the first season of Star Trek: Picard.

Warner Bros.’ Joker won the Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture award. Other multiple award winners include Rian Johnson’s thriller Knives Out, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man, and Disney’s live-action Mulan. John David Washington took home Best Actor for his performance in Tenet. Elisabeth Moss won Best Actress for leading The Invisible Man.

This year’s Saturn Awards presentation was hosted by The Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell. The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films presents the Saturn Awards each year to honor the best science fiction, fantasy, horror, and other genre fiction on television, streaming, and film. This year is the 46th annual celebration of the Saturn Awards. The eligibility period was extended, running from July 15, 2019, until November 15, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Streaming and VOD entrants were also allowed into the film categories. The awards ceremony is currently in the planning stages for later this year.

What do you think of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker leading this year’s Saturn Awards wins? What about Star Trek: Discovery winning for best science fiction television series? Let us know in the comments section.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars are streaming now on Disney+. Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard are streaming now on Paramount+.