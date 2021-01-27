Nearly the Entire Saw Franchise Is Coming to HBO Max

✖

The popular Saw horror franchise is getting a revamp this year in the form of Spiral: From the Book of Saw, starring Chris Rock. Fans of the series have been looking forward to checking out what this new take on Saw will look like, and how it will compare to the rest of the franchise. There are probably a lot of folks out there that are hoping to do a Saw rewatch sometime this spring, to help prepare for the arrival of Spiral, and HBO Max will be offering that opportunity beginning next month.

This week, HBO Max announced the full list of movies and TV shows being added to the streaming lineup in February. Seven of the eight existing Saw movies appeared on the list, all scheduled to arrive on the service on February 1st.

The first day of next month will see the arrival of the first seven Saw films on HBO Max: Saw, Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Saw V, Saw VI, and Saw: The Final Chapter. Despite the name of the seventh installment suggesting it's the last movie, the franchise actually continued seven years later with the release of Jigsaw. Unfortunately, Jigsaw won't be joining the rest of the series on HBO Max next month, so you won't be able to stream every single chapter in one place. That said, Jigsaw is currently available to stream on Peacock.

After franchise co-creator James Wan directed the first Saw film, Darren Lynn Bousman took over as the director for the next three installments. Bousman will be making his return to the franchise with Spiral, marking his first Saw directorial effort since Saw IV in 2007.

Below, you can take a look at all of the other films heading to HBO Max on February 1st.

