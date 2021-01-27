Nearly the Entire Saw Franchise Is Coming to HBO Max
The popular Saw horror franchise is getting a revamp this year in the form of Spiral: From the Book of Saw, starring Chris Rock. Fans of the series have been looking forward to checking out what this new take on Saw will look like, and how it will compare to the rest of the franchise. There are probably a lot of folks out there that are hoping to do a Saw rewatch sometime this spring, to help prepare for the arrival of Spiral, and HBO Max will be offering that opportunity beginning next month.
This week, HBO Max announced the full list of movies and TV shows being added to the streaming lineup in February. Seven of the eight existing Saw movies appeared on the list, all scheduled to arrive on the service on February 1st.
The first day of next month will see the arrival of the first seven Saw films on HBO Max: Saw, Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Saw V, Saw VI, and Saw: The Final Chapter. Despite the name of the seventh installment suggesting it's the last movie, the franchise actually continued seven years later with the release of Jigsaw. Unfortunately, Jigsaw won't be joining the rest of the series on HBO Max next month, so you won't be able to stream every single chapter in one place. That said, Jigsaw is currently available to stream on Peacock.
After franchise co-creator James Wan directed the first Saw film, Darren Lynn Bousman took over as the director for the next three installments. Bousman will be making his return to the franchise with Spiral, marking his first Saw directorial effort since Saw IV in 2007.
Below, you can take a look at all of the other films heading to HBO Max on February 1st.
All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)
American Style
The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)
Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
Batman, 1989
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Butter, 2012 (HBO)
Captain Blood, 1935
Chewing Gum
Death Row Stories, Season 5
Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)
Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)
Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
Giant, 1956
The Graduate, 1967
Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020
Head of the Class
The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Jacob's Ladder, 1990 (HBO)
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)
Justice League
Justice League Unlimited
La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)
Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Man of Steel, 2013
The Matrix, 1999
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)
The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)
Outbreak, 1995
Pathfinder, 2007 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)
Robot Chicken, Season 10B
Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
Saw II, 2005 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Saw III, 2006 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Saw IV, 2007 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Saw V, 2008 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Saw VI, 2009 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Selena, 1997
The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Training Day, 2001
Unforgiven, 1992
United Shades of America, Season 5
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Are you excited to see the Saw films available on HBO Max? Will you be binging the franchise ahead of Spiral's debut this year? Let us know in the comments!