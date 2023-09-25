Saw X Producers Confirm Major Details About Post-Credits Scene

Saw X will have an added scene that sets up future stories in the franchise.

The popular Saw franchise is returning to theaters next month with a brand new installment, one that will lean fully into the trend of the post-credits scene. While credit tags have not been a staple of the Saw series, the upcoming Saw X will utilize the additional scene to establish what's to come in future films. Even though this movie takes place between Saw and Saw II, meaning that fans mostly know what happens next, there is apparently a lot to set up with longtime franchise characters.

Speaking to Cinepop, producer Mark Burg revealed that there is indeed a post-credits scene attached to Saw X, and that fans should stick around to watch it because old characters will be returning to the fold.

"At the end of the film, stay until the end of the credits," Burg said. "Because there is a scene where we bring back [characters] from previous films that will make you very, very happy."

Burg didn't go into great detail about that post-credits scene, but he did heavily hint at Shawnee Smith's Amanda being a pivotal part of that scene. Amanda had already been confirmed to be a part of Saw X, but it seems the post-credits scene will set up more of her story.

"If this movie works, you'll definitely see more of Amanda," Burg added.

More Saw Movies

There are more plans for additional Saw movies after Saw X. No scripts have been written just yet, but the creative team behind the franchise has ideas in place for more films.

"We're kind of superstitious," producer Oren Koules told ComicBook.com. "We tend not to get too far ahead of ourselves. The movie's going to be released in a few days. For us, we do have ideas for the next one, we haven't put pent to paper. But this is his story, we really wanted it to be John Kramer's story and tell a John Kramer story. So for the first 30 minutes of the movie, he's John Kramer, you don't have any hint of Jigsaw."

What Is Saw X About?

You can check out the synopsis for Saw X below.

"John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer -- only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."