Iconic Video Store Scarecrow Video Launches Nationwide Rental Service

Film fans in the Pacific Northwest consider Seattle's Scarecrow Video to be a sacred location, as the non-profit video store has defied all odds in a day and age of streaming, offering up thousands of titles to customers on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, VHS, and other formats. As if a video store existing despite the streaming domination isn't impressive enough, Scarecrow Video also has countless titles that have never been made available on any streaming platforms, making it a go-to destination for Seattle residents. Luckily, fans across the country can now access obscure and hard-to-find titles, as Scarecrow Video has announced an all-new, nationwide rental service, allowing fans across the country to rent 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD titles from their collection. You can head to the official Scarecrow Video website to sign up today.

Per press release, "Scarecrow Video, the country's largest publicly accessible, non-profit video archive, has launched their revamped website, making it easier than ever for movie fans nationwide to rent DVDs and Blu-rays by mail! Their vast library collection features more than 145,000 film & TV titles on multiple formats, from VHS to 4K, including not only recent studio releases, but rare, noncommercial, hard-to-find & out-of-print titles, and complete collections otherwise inaccessible to the general public (Please note, some titles and formats are only available for local rental. See site for details).

"With an ever-changing digital landscape where films and TV series risk fading into obscurity, Scarecrow Video's mission is preserving the future of physical media. Serving as custodians of cinematic history, and dedicated to ensuring this heritage remains accessible to all, Scarecrow's collection contains thousands of films that exist exclusively on physical media, extending the life of classic (cult or otherwise) treasures that remain beyond the reach of streaming services, such as:

All That Jazz

Looking for Mr. Goodbar

Il Postino

Jungle Fever

Shall We Dance (1996)

I Shot Andy Warhol

Heavenly Creatures

Band of Outsiders

Near Dark

Pink Floyd: The Wall

Super Mario Bros (1993)

Airheads

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Poison Ivy

200 Cigarettes

TV's Moonlighting & Murphy Brown

...and more!



"With an impressive collection, spanning 130 countries and nearly 130 years of filmed entertainment, there is truly something for everyone and the passionate team behind Scarecrow Video constantly curates fun & informative sections to help consumers to discover new films and videos across a wide range of subject matters, from Spaghetti Westerns to Psychotronic Horror...and Bigfoot! Also, be sure to check out Viva Physical Media, Scarecrow Video's movie recommendation show hosted by the Scarecrow staff on YouTube, and participate in The Psychotronic Challenge, their annual October horror movie-a-day competition!"

