Scarface: Movie Fans Take Aim at Reboot Without Al Pacino's Tony Montana

Fans of the 1983 Scarface that starred Al Pacino as Tony Montana are pushing back against the long-gestating reboot that on Thursday added Luca Guadagnino as director. Pacino famously starred as the Cuban refugee turned Miami drug lord in the Brian De Palma-directed classic, itself a remake of the 1932 film of the same name that starred Paul Muni as Antonio "Tony" Camonte, an Italian immigrant turned Chicago gangster. Amid speculative casting across social media — where movie watchers are nominating such actors as Pedro Pascal, Tom Hardy, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, and Michael B. Jordan for the starring role — some Scarface fans are saying there are no actors who "can do it justice like Pacino."

The Call Me by Your Name and Suspiria director will work from a script most recently penned by No Country for Old Men and Inside Llewyn Davis filmmakers Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, whose Los Angeles-set reboot again follows an immigrant on his rise to ruling crime lord.

Universal Pictures presents Scarface with producer Dylan Clark (Bird Box) for Dylan Clark Productions and executive producers Scott Stuber (The Umbrella Academy) and Marco Marabito (Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name and Suspiria).