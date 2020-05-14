Scarface Reboot Finds Its Director

After spending years trying to get a reboot of Scarface off the ground, it appears Universal has finally found the filmmaker for the job. Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino has reportedly been hired by the studio to develop the retooled version of the 1983 Al Pacino classic, and it looks like he will end up in the director's chair as well. With a successful name like Guadagnino's now attached, it looks like the new Scarface could finally move forward.

On Thursday, Variety broke the news that Guadagnino was now attached to the project. Previous versions of the new Scarface script have come from names like Joel and Ethan Coen, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman, and Paul Attanasio. Dylan Clark will produce the film with Scott Stuber and Brian Williams also attached to executive produce.

Guadignino has been on a hot streak over the last couple of years, successfully remaking Suspiria into a cult horror hit. He also directed the critically-acclaimed adaptation of Call Me by Your Name, which starred Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet. He was nominated for an Oscar for his work on the latter, which ended up taking home the award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Scarface reboot has been stuck in development for quite a while now, with various writers, directors, and even stars attached at one point or another. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Diego Luna was once attached to take on the lead role, but he confirmed earlier this year that he was no longer involved.

This reboot will be an adaptation of the original 1932 Scarface film, as well as the 1983 version from director Brian DePalma. It will draw from both previous versions, focusing on the story of immigration. It will be set in Los Angeles.

Are you looking forward to finally seeing a Scarface reboot? Do you think it will actually happen this time? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.