Scarlett Johansson Doesn’t Hold Grudge Against Disney

Black Widow‘s Scarlett Johansson says that she doesn’t hold a grudge against Disney. When it comes to the legal battle between the Marvel star and the studios’ parent Company, at this point what’s done is done. The New York Times caught up with the actress as Fly Me to the Moon, begins at second week in theaters. Back in 2021, Disney made the decision to have Black Widow release at home via Disney+. Premier Access instead of a strictly theatrical release. At the time, there was still a lot of anxiety about heading back to theaters amid the global health situation. However, what ended up being a move that some viewers enjoyed alienated the talent involved because it effectively reneged on previous agreements.

This kicked off an extended back and forth in the courts that saw the company trying to justify the home release and Johansson arguing for her right to the same kinds of gate-related profits that her predecessors enjoyed on their solo Marvel films. It ended with Disney settling with the star. Despite all that legal turmoil, she’s not bitter about it and is positioned to work with them again.

“I don’t hold a grudge,” Johansson said. “I think it was just poor judgment and poor leadership at that time. It just felt very unprofessional to me, the entire ordeal. And honestly, I was incredibly disappointed, especially because I was holding out hope until, finally, my team was like, ‘You have to act.’”

Scarlett Johansson Was A Really Big Part Of The MCU

While everyone waits for the now somewhat inevitable announcement of those original actors returning for Avengers: Secret Wars, the extended cast from The Infinity Saga has been keeping in touch. A few months ago, Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen talked to Variety about how much Scarlett Johansson helped her and her adjustment to the MCU. Joining such a big production cannot be easy, and the Black Widow star really smooth things over for one of Marvel Studios fan-favorite actresses.

“She makes everyone part of the team and excited to go to work.” Olsen told the publication. “She has just such a vitality to her. She has so much like confidence being so young, and I mean, I was 25 when I started and I… she was like way better off than I was when I started. Shocking. I’m still like looking up to Scarlett from down here [laughs]. So it’s amazing that we’ve gone through… not generations. Yeah, and it’s been this long that now we have these different ages of women that we have.”

“I mean that Scarlett is still so close to me in age, but I still look up to her and I really look up to her and her opinions and her advice. I’m really too shy to ask anyone for advice. It’s really watching her,” she continued. “I remember being on Ultron and seeing how she was with the crew and I was just amazed by her ease and her comfort and how she includes the crew in everything and how she makes everyone excited to come to work and I’ve really taken that into my life since then.”

