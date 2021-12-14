Scarlett Johansson Teases Future Projects With Marvel Studios

This year has brought some pretty significant developments in the collaboration between Scarlett Johansson and Marvel Studios, beginning with the actress starring in a long-awaited Black Widow solo film earlier this summer. That film made headlines multiple times over — both for its trailblazing time at the box office, and for the subsequent lawsuit Johansson filed against Disney regarding her profits on the film. The lawsuit has since been settled, and to the surprise of fans, it was revealed last month that Johansson might serve as a producer on a top-secret Marvel project. In a recent interview with Collider, Johansson discussed her aspirations as a producer, and broke her silence on the possibility of collaborating with Marvel again.

“I have worked for 30 years, which is insane when I say it out loud, but I think I just understand the efficiency of how productions run and how you thin the fat on a production and make things well oiled,” Johansson explained. “I’ve learned that the fish rots from the head, which is very very true I think in any creative space, but particularly a production involves many hundreds of people and so yeah, just working with people that want to be there and all want to creatively contribute to the same kind of idea and building that kind of creative family I think is something I’m really excited about as I produce more and more things for other people.”

“As far as Marvel goes, it’s like working with family there,” Johansson continued. “Marvel has some of the best IP ever and you can really dream big there and nothing’s ever off the table and you kind of throw all these blue sky ideas around and see what sticks. It’s like a creative playground that’s just like a dream. Again, I have that shorthand with my fellow creatives there that comes from being in the world for 10 years with those guys.”

The news of Johansson returning to the fold was first revealed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who indicated that working with the actress has been a “memorable and rewarding” collaboration.

“We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer,” The Marvel boss offered. “Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time. It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her caliber. From those epic training sessions preparing for the hallway fight in Iron Man 2, to the around the world press tour in Avengers: Endgame to partnering with you as a producer on Black Widow, working with you Scarlett has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career.”