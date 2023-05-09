Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her Reaction After Jeremy Renner's Accident

Scarlett Johansson shared her initial reaction to hearing about Jeremy Renner's wild accident. Variety caught up with The Tower of Terror star to talk about her life and career. Of course, she told them about the moment she learned about her Avengers co-star being run over by a Snowcat snowplow. "I was very upset," she remembers. "On the Avengers text chain, we're like, 'OK, you beat us all. That's it. You won.' That's like real superhero stuff. It's unbelievable." That Avengers text thread is still going strong and its amazing that Renner ended up being alright. The piece chronicles the 30 broken bones and extensive recovery that Renner is facing to this day. But, it also mentions Johansson and Chris Evans going to see their friend.

"I was honestly so fucking happy to see him. I didn't know if I was ever going to see him again. To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally," Johansson told the outlet. "He's a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he's also hilarious. We laughed a lot."

Will We See Scarlett Johansson In The MCU Again?

The magazine asked about her possibly returning as Natasha Romanoff again. But, sadly for Marvel fans, it seems like she's well and truly done with the superhero side of things for the time being.

"Yeah, I am sad, of course," she explained when Variety asked about her stint in the MCU coming to a close. "I absolutely loved every filming experience I had, working 10 years with Marvel and with that amazing cast, and I love the character Natasha. I have a lot of empathy for her, and it was amazing to build that character over such a long period of time… I also feel really good about her story coming to a close. I think she has a lot of dignity in her legacy."

Not too long ago, the Marvel star appeared on The goop Podcast with Gwyneth Paltrow to talk about a possible return. But, much like her comments in Variety, it's looking unlikely everyone.

"I'm done," the Black Widow actress told her friend. "Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience."

