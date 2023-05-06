Jeremy Renner Shares Inspiring Video of Physical Therapy Progress

Marvel star Jeremy Renner has been on the road to recovery ever since he underwent surgery in January after suffering serious injuries during a snowplow accident. The actor has been keeping fans updated about his recovery with various social media posts, and last month he did his first interview since the accident and appeared on his first red carpet. Yesterday, Renner shared a video of his impressive progress and today he shared another video that shows just how far he's come since the accident.

"UPDATE: I've decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive. The body is miraculous.... Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc ). Encouraged after this warm up to press on ( don't tell my PT). 😂," Renner captioned his first post. You can check it out below:

"My PT made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time! #onefootinfrontoftheother," he captioned today's post. You can view the second video below:

What Is Rennervations?

Renner recently appeared in person for the world premiere of Rennervations, the new Disney+ series that is centered around him. The premiere was held on April 11th at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theater, and marked Renner's first press event since the accident. Announced back in February of 2022, Rennervations is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy's lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs.

Behind the big screen, Renner is a construction aficionado. He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same. Boardwalk Pictures is producing Rennervations. Renner is an executive producer, alongside Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Patrick Costello.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need," Renner said about the series. "But a few years ago, I thought, 'How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?' And that's what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it."'

The first season of Rennervations is now streaming on Disney+.