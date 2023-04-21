Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow Think They're Done With The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be in its fifth phase of projects, but the multi-billion dollar franchise is truly just getting settled in its second era. That is due to the fact that Marvel originals like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have all but exited the franchise completely while previously supporting players like Anthony Mackie and Tom Hiddleston have been bumped up to top-billed status. Given that Marvel rarely completely kills off its characters, Iron Man and Black Widow being the exceptions, the door is always hypothetically open for a return, exemplified by Natalie Portman's comeback in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder after being absent from the MCU for almost a full decade.

That said, two Marvel originals believe their MCU days are completely in the rear view.

"I'm done," Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson said on Gwyneth Paltrow's The goop Podcast. "Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience."

Johansson portrayed Natasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow, in nine Marvel movies. She debuted as the Russian spy in 2010's Iron Man 2 and went on to play a crucial role in all four Avengers movies before getting her own self-titled solo picture in Summer 2021. Given that Black Widow died in Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow was only able to happen due to it being a prequel.

This topic prompted Johansson to ask Paltrow, who played Pepper Potts in six Marvel movies, if she is also done with Marvel Studios.

"I think so. I mean, I didn't die so they can always ask me," Paltrow responded.

Paltrow was last seen in Endgame, laying late husband Tony Stark to rest. Based on where she was left off, Potts is now the widowed mother of Morgan Stark, but that story is one that only has an implied existence. Considering her living status, Johansson remarked that she could see Marvel bringing back Paltrow's character down the line.

"I think you may come back at some point," Johansson said.

"Really?" Paltrow replied. "A 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great. I'm a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point."

Paltrow is alluding to the fact that her last Marvel appearance actually featured her in an Iron Man suit, dubbed "Rescue," as she helped fight against Thanos and his army in the Avengers Compound final battle in Endgame.