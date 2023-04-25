Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Breaks Silence on Jeremy Renner's Recovery

Jeremy Renner is currently recovering from a near-death experience from the beginning of this year. The Marvel veteran was involved in a snowplow accident that resulted in him suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries." As local law enforcement reported, Renner was attempting to tow a family member's stuck vehicle out of snow. After successfully removing it from the location, Renner's 14,330-pound snowcat began to roll towards him. He was run over by the vehicle as he was attempting to get control of it. Renner underwent surgery shortly after the accident and was returned to the ICU in what was initially described as "critical but stable condition."

Today, Renner appears to be in high spirits. The Mayor of Kingstown actor has made numerous public appearances in recent weeks, attending the premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations and speaking on various cable news networks. Many of Renner's Marvel co-stars have showed their support for him on social media, and his Hawkeye successor has now joined in on the well wishes.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hailee Steinfeld noted that she caught up with Renner following the accident and expressed her gratitude regarding his speedy recovery.

"I have [spoken to him]. I'm going to get emotional talking about it. I'm so grateful that he's okay. He's truly made a miraculous recovery," Steinfeld said. "I go back to thinking about how excited I was just to meet him and then I realized very quickly, I can't believe I'm going to admit this but I will for Jeremy: as Kate Bishop is to Clint [Barton], I am that way with Jeremy. I just couldn't be more grateful that he's okay. He's more than okay. He's such a fighter."

Hailee Steinfeld gets emotional reflecting on her friendship with Jeremy Renner as he recovers from his near-death accident: “As Kate Bishop is to Clint, I am to Jeremy.” #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/HmqOOtSLkZ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2023

Steinfeld shared the screen with Renner in all six episodes of Hawkeye, a Disney+ series that gave solo spotlight to the Avengers' resident archer while simultaneously passing the bow to Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. As Steinfeld alluded to, Bishop is often left starstruck by Hawkeye, as he saved her life during the Battle of New York from 2012's The Avengers.

There's no word on when either Steinfeld or Renner will be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it's worth noting that Steinfeld is reportedly set to appear in "other MCU projects" down the line.

Until then, Steinfeld's next Marvel role comes in a vocal capacity as she returns to voice Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse this June 2nd.