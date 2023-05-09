Iron Man Dons New Iron Shogun Armor in Marvel Preview

A new preview for Iron Man's latest series introduces a new shogun form of his trademark armor. I Am Iron Man is a new series that takes readers on a tour of the Armored Avenger's past, dropping fans into different eras from his long history. Marvel has had a lot of success with miniseries that have gone back to reveal untold tales from the past, from X-Men Legends to new entries like Venom: Lethal Protector and Wolverine: Patch. I Am Iron Man looks to be using this same method, and a preview for the comic reveals Tony Stark's Iron Shogun.

Marvel released a preview of I Am Iron Man #3 by Murewa Ayodele, Adedotun Akande, and VC's Joe Caramagna. We find Tony already in the Iron Shogun armor, wielding twin plasma katanas as he slashes out at the air around him. When he puts his katanas back in their sheaths, a bunch of Oni bodies fall from the ground, cut in half and other small pieces. It appears Tony is speaking to himself inside his armor, hyping himself up and building his confidence.

After the Iron Shogun returns to his village, he finds a blaze tearing it apart. "This is something you can't defeat by swinging your swords at it," Tony says. "This... this is your inciting incident. Nothing will be the same from here on out."

I Am Iron Man Creators Speak on New Series

"Iron Man has been my favorite character in all of fiction for years now," Ayodele said when I Am Iron Man was announced in November. "I've loved the character for so long that I had written a proposal for this series even before Dotun and I broke into comics. So, we are super grateful that Marvel made our wildest dreams come true by giving us this opportunity to tell stories that celebrate 60 years of the awesome existence of Tony Stark."

"Every issue of I AM IRON MAN is set in an iconic era of Iron Man, explores some deep emotional wounds of Tony Stark, is adrenaline-pumping with exciting set pieces, and is rendered in beautiful illustrations by Dotun Akande (my favorite comic book artist and best friend)," Ayodele continued. "It's the series for Iron Man fans and anyone that has ever wanted to get into Iron Man comics."

"Working on an Iron Man title—and an anniversary series for that matter—is a dream come true," Akande added. "That dream is a little over a decade now. Every single line of artwork is a decade-long itch scratched and a very personal love letter to Tony Stark (Iron Man), his creators, other inspiring and amazing storytellers that have worked on his comics, and his very passionate fans. Luckily for me, I found an equally enthusiastic fan of the character in my best friend, Murewa. We have a series of exhilarating, heroic tales we're sure will be enjoyed by both Iron Man stans and new readers. It's going to be a thrilling ride. Steel yourself."

The preview of I Am Iron Man #3 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, May 10th.