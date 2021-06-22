Scooby-Doo And Courage The Cowardly Dog Crossover Trailer Released

The Scooby-Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog franchises are crossing over with one another - as you can see in the first trailer for Straight Outta Nowhere, above! The Scooby-Doo and Courage crossover movie will be hitting digital and DVD/Blu-ray in September and will see Scooby-Doo's "Mystery, Inc. on the tail of a strange object in Nowhere, Kansas: the desolate hometown of Courage and his owners, Muriel and Eustace Bagge, which also happens to be a nexus of strange supernatural occurrences. Scooby (Frank Welker) and the gang soon find themselves contending with a giant cicada monster and her wacky winged warriors... Can the two iconic mongrels overcome their jitters to solve the case or will they completely bug out?"

SyFy Wire had the exclusive first look at Straight Outta Nowhere, along with some insight from the creative team behind the project. Check all of that out, below:

"[The film] is definitely going to trigger acute nostalgia for those of us who grew up watching both Scooby-Doo and Courage shows, and it will also bring these wonderful characters to a new generation of viewers," said Straight Outta Nowhere director/producer Cecilia Aranovich in a statement.

"Merging the two worlds in a cohesive manner was one of the most challenging aspects of production," Aranovich added. "But I feel we found the right balance by bringing in the design elements and the color palette from the Courage world, as well as infusing Scooby and the gang with the more over-the-top takes and reactions that are so characteristic of Courage."

The director also teased that Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog will be jam-packed with fun insights for fans to discover:

"The movie is filled with Easter eggs from the first Courage series, and it is packed with quirky humor, offbeat characters, outlandish action scenes and, of course, the mystery factor that is inherent in every Scooby-Doo! plot."

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog arrives on Digital and DVD on September 14, 2021.