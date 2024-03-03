Scooby-Doo Movie Star Teases Return for New Project

Since first appearing as Shaggy Rogers in 2002's Scooby-Doo, Matthew Lillard has become the de facto voice of the character. Even after appearing as the beloved character in live-action in two separate films, the Scream star has voiced Scoob's best friend in countless other projects, the latest being last year's Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too!. Now, Lillard says his time as the character is far from over and he's voicing Shaggy in yet another upcoming Scooby-related project.

"I'm really excited about [Scooby-Doo]. I can't really talk about it yet, but there's a new project I'm associated with that will allow kids to put themselves into a Scooby-Doo adventure," Lillard said in a new interview with Toonado. "That's super fun. For me, that's my day job. It's my bread and butter."

Though Lillard admits he initially wanted to pay tribute to Casey Kasem, the original voice of Shaggy, he's since been turning the character into his own to get ready to pass onto a new generation.

"For me, being Shaggy for so many years and holding space for that part while honouring Casey Kasem, I know eventually I'll pass that part to the next generation as he did," the actor added. "I'm honored to do that for as long as they'll have me. Scooby-Doo is always in cycle in some capacity or another. We're either doing a cartoon or a movie or a commercial for something."

Interestingly enough, Lillard's other Scooby-Doo co-stars have little to no interest in returning to the property. Just last year, Freddie Prinze Jr. admitted he'd never return for a third film.

"It wouldn't be something I would do," Prinze told TooFab at the time. "I have zero interest. I mean, it was tricky. It wouldn't be for me, man."

"There was just so much bait and switch on the first one," he continued. "The studio was not honest with me in any way, shape, or form... It wasn't the best. I think I've been on two jobs where I had regret doing it, and Scooby was one of them."