Max Reveals House of Halloween Hub With All Things Scary in One Place
Max's House of Halloween returns with everything from Scooby Doo! to The Exorcist.
Ahead of October and the official start of spooky season, Max has rolled out a brand new interactive spotlight page on the streaming platform called House of Halloween. This premier hub on the Max streaming platform will be the main stop for anyone seeking scary movies, sweet treats, costume inspiration, or something to give them nightmares. House of Halloween, which is now live on Max, is an interactive page that uses your favorite characters to guide you through curated lists of Halloween movies, shows, and related content. Some of the categories that viewers can find will include Sweet Treat, which features the likes of Coraline and the Halloween Cookie Challenge; Scary, But Not Scary-Scary, which includes HBO hits like The Last of Us and True Blood; plus Haunt Your Dreams, which is where you can find The Exorcist and Evil Dead Rise.
Max has previously had an interactive Halloween programming block in years past, but this year marks the first time that the Discovery content is also streaming on the platform as well. Asa result, tons of ghost-related and paranormal series from Discovery and Travel Channel are available to stream this October including Ghost Adventures, Conjuring Kesha, and new seasons of Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror and more. The HBO Original horror series 30 Coins will also return for its second season, premiering on October 23rd.
Here are the House of Halloween content hubs and every
Your Costume Inspiration
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Max Original
And Just Like That..., Max Original
Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)
Batman (1989)
Blade (1998)
Game of Thrones, HBO Original
Harley Quinn, Max Original
House of the Dragon, HBO Original
Our Flag Means Death, Max Original
Spirited Away (2001)
Succession, HBO Original
The Flash (2023)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
The Mask (1994)
The Matrix (1999)
The Wizard of Oz (1939)
Titans, Max Original
Velma, Max Original
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Pure Nightmare Fuel
30 Coins, HBO Original
A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise
The Amityville Horror (1979)
Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
Barbarian (2022)
Child's Play (1988)
Critters (1986)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Hereditary (2018)
Insidious (2010)
Malignant (2021)
Orphan (2009)
Poltergeist (1982)
Species (1995)
The Cabin in the Woods (2011)
The Conjuring (2013)
The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
The Descent (2005)
The Fly (1986)
The Haunting (1963)
The Hole in the Ground (2019)
The Lodge (2019)
The Purge: Anarchy (2014)
The Witch (2015)
Killer Creations
All-Star Halloween Spectacular
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Cake-Off
Halloween Cookie Challenge
Halloween Wars
Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes
Outrageous Pumpkins
Scoobtober
Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!
LEGO Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash
LEGO Scooby-Doo! Haunted Hollywood
Scoob! (2020)
Scooby-Doo (Movie)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?
Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo
Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King
Scooby-Doo and the Samurai Sword
Scooby-Doo Where Are You!
Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave & the Bold
Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra-Doo
Scooby-Doo! Adventures: The Mystery Map!
Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery
Scooby-Doo! and the Beach Beastie
Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost
Scooby-Doo! and the Spooky Scarecrow
Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon
Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare
Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster
Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy
Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals!
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur
Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon
Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace
Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
Halloween with the Kids
Beetlejuice (1988)
Courage the Cowardly Dog
Daphne & Velma
Earwig and the Witch (2020)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)
Frankelda's Book of Spooks (10/12)
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
Halloween Cookie Challenge
Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes
Kids Halloween Baking Championship
Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)
Monsters vs Aliens (2009)
My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
Oscar's Handmade Halloween (10/5)
Peter and the Wolf (2023) (10/19)
Spirited Away (2001)
Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2021)
The Batman vs. Dracula (2005)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)
Halloween Inspired Discovery and Travel Channel Series to Stream
A Haunting
America's Scariest Halloween Attractions
Conjuring Kesha
Destination Fear
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists
Expedition X
Fright Club
Ghost Adventures
Ghost Adventures: Devil Island
Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic's Zoo
Ghost Brothers
Halloween's Most Extreme
Help! My House is Haunted
Jack Osbourne's Buried Bloodlines (10/27)
Jack Osbourne's Haunted Homecoming
Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror
Kindred Spirits
Michigan Hell House
Most Terrifying Places in America
Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes
Paranormal Lockdown
Portals to Hell
The Dead Files
The Holzer Files
These Woods Are Haunted
