Max Reveals House of Halloween Hub With All Things Scary in One Place

Ahead of October and the official start of spooky season, Max has rolled out a brand new interactive spotlight page on the streaming platform called House of Halloween. This premier hub on the Max streaming platform will be the main stop for anyone seeking scary movies, sweet treats, costume inspiration, or something to give them nightmares. House of Halloween, which is now live on Max, is an interactive page that uses your favorite characters to guide you through curated lists of Halloween movies, shows, and related content. Some of the categories that viewers can find will include Sweet Treat, which features the likes of Coraline and the Halloween Cookie Challenge; Scary, But Not Scary-Scary, which includes HBO hits like The Last of Us and True Blood; plus Haunt Your Dreams, which is where you can find The Exorcist and Evil Dead Rise.

Max has previously had an interactive Halloween programming block in years past, but this year marks the first time that the Discovery content is also streaming on the platform as well. Asa result, tons of ghost-related and paranormal series from Discovery and Travel Channel are available to stream this October including Ghost Adventures, Conjuring Kesha, and new seasons of Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror and more. The HBO Original horror series 30 Coins will also return for its second season, premiering on October 23rd.

Here are the House of Halloween content hubs and every

Your Costume Inspiration

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Max Original

And Just Like That..., Max Original

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Batman (1989)

Blade (1998)

Game of Thrones, HBO Original

Harley Quinn, Max Original

House of the Dragon, HBO Original

Our Flag Means Death, Max Original

Spirited Away (2001)

Succession, HBO Original

The Flash (2023)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Mask (1994)

The Matrix (1999)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Titans, Max Original

Velma, Max Original

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Pure Nightmare Fuel

30 Coins, HBO Original

A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise

The Amityville Horror (1979)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Barbarian (2022)

Child's Play (1988)

Critters (1986)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Hereditary (2018)

Insidious (2010)

Malignant (2021)

Orphan (2009)

Poltergeist (1982)

Species (1995)

The Cabin in the Woods (2011)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Descent (2005)

The Fly (1986)

The Haunting (1963)

The Hole in the Ground (2019)

The Lodge (2019)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

The Witch (2015)

Killer Creations

All-Star Halloween Spectacular

Halloween Baking Championship

Halloween Cake-Off

Halloween Cookie Challenge

Halloween Wars

Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes

Outrageous Pumpkins

Scoobtober

Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!

LEGO Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash

LEGO Scooby-Doo! Haunted Hollywood

Scoob! (2020)

Scooby-Doo (Movie)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo

Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King

Scooby-Doo and the Samurai Sword

Scooby-Doo Where Are You!

Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave & the Bold

Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra-Doo

Scooby-Doo! Adventures: The Mystery Map!

Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery

Scooby-Doo! and the Beach Beastie

Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost

Scooby-Doo! and the Spooky Scarecrow

Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon

Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare

Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster

Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy

Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals!

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays

Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur

Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon

Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace

Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

Halloween with the Kids

Beetlejuice (1988)

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Daphne & Velma

Earwig and the Witch (2020)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

Frankelda's Book of Spooks (10/12)

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Halloween Cookie Challenge

Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes

Kids Halloween Baking Championship

Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

Monsters vs Aliens (2009)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Oscar's Handmade Halloween (10/5)

Peter and the Wolf (2023) (10/19)

Spirited Away (2001)

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2021)

The Batman vs. Dracula (2005)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

Halloween Inspired Discovery and Travel Channel Series to Stream

A Haunting

America's Scariest Halloween Attractions

Conjuring Kesha

Destination Fear

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists

Expedition X

Fright Club

Ghost Adventures

Ghost Adventures: Devil Island

Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic's Zoo

Ghost Brothers

Halloween's Most Extreme

Help! My House is Haunted

Jack Osbourne's Buried Bloodlines (10/27)

Jack Osbourne's Haunted Homecoming

Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror

Kindred Spirits

Michigan Hell House

Most Terrifying Places in America

Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes

Paranormal Lockdown

Portals to Hell

The Dead Files

The Holzer Files

These Woods Are Haunted

