Scrapped Scooby-Doo and Krypto Too Film Surfaces Online After Tax Write-Off

It seems like Scooby-Doo cannot catch a break. If you did not know, the animated franchise has suffered major setbacks as of late thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery. A number of projects starring the Mystery Inc. Gang were canceled in the last year due to expense issues, and more Scooby-Doo projects joined the list this month. But in a stunning turn, Scooby-Doo and Krypto Too recently surfaced online despite being axed over tax cuts.

Over on social media, Scooby-Doo fans began buzzing when footage from the canceled movie surfaced, and it seems the entire film has now made it online. The first footage of the Scooby-Doo x Krypto film hit the Internet on the same day another Mystery Inc. project was axed. HBO Max pulled the plug on Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Pups shortly before footage of this axed movie surfaced.

This apparent leak marks a first for Warner Bros. Discovery as the company shelved a number of its films in the last year but none have surfaced. Batgirl made headlines around the globe after the finished film was pulled from the company's release calendar as WBD CEO David Zaslav began cutting costs across the board. By writing off projects, even finished ones, WBD would become eligible for tax cuts. And sadly, Scooby-Doo found itself targeted by this rather extreme cost-cutting measure.

Last summer, Scooby-Doo fans learned Scoob! Holiday Haunt was being canceled even though it was nearly finished when the call was made. Not long ago, netizens also learned Scooby-Doo and the Haunted High Rise was axed despite it featuring the fan-favorite Hex Girls. Now, Scooby-Doo and Krypto Too has joined the pile alongside Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Pups. That means the series has lost four projects under WBD in the last year, and those are just the ones we know about.

As for Scooby-Doo and Krypto Too, there is no word on how its surfaced footage may impact tax cuts for WBD. This movie planned to crossover the Scooby-Doo Universe with DC Comics by partnering Shaggy's best friend with Krypto the Superdog. Most recently, we saw Superman's pup on the big screen in DC League of Super-Pets, and Scooby-Doo hoped to show the canine the ins and outs of mystery solving. Starring Frank Weller and Grey Griffin, Scooby-Doo and Krypto Too would have been a fun crossover event for the family, but now its only remains are what we can find online.

HT – CBR