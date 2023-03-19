Fans of the two live-action Scooby-Doo movies have been hoping for years to see the series completed as a trilogy someday. That probably isn't going to happen, at least with the original actors that took part in the first two films. Not only has it been two decades since Scooby-Doo hit theaters, but it also doesn't seem as though everyone would want to return to that franchise, based on the experience of making the previous films.

Freddie Prinze Jr., who starred in Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed as Freddy, isn't itching to get the mystery gang back together on-screen. While speaking with TooFab, the actor said he'd rather not make another Scooby-Doo.

"It wouldn't be something I would do," Prinze explained. "I have zero interest. I mean, it was tricky. It wouldn't be for me, man."

Prinze went on to explain that most of his issues were with the studio, rather than the movies themselves or the people he collaborated with. He even claimed that Scooby-Doo is one of the few times in his career where he has felt regret over working on something.

"There was just so much bait and switch on the first one," he continued. "The studio was not honest with me in any way, shape, or form... It wasn't the best. I think I've been on two jobs where I had regret doing it, and Scooby was one of them."

While he didn't enjoy the experience of making the Scooby-Doo movies, Prinze said he has gone on to appreciate them over the years for what they mean to fans. When he saw kids get excited about them, he realized that there are lots of people who have positive outlooks on those films, even though they aren't what he thought they'd be.

"Until [Scooby] was seen and children came up to me and would be like, 'Oh my gosh,' is when I was able to appreciate the experience through their souls," Prinze added. "There's legit millions of people that love this movie. It's not the movie I wanted to make, but I appreciate that. It made me change my outlook on it."

